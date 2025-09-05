Rep. Tim Moore Purchases Shares of Hyster-Yale, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Representative Tim Moore (R-North Carolina) recently bought shares of Hyster-Yale, Inc. (NYSE:HY). In a filing disclosed on September 03rd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Hyster-Yale stock on August 7th.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) on 8/18/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 8/15/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY) on 8/13/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY) on 8/12/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 8/11/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 8/8/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) on 8/8/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 8/8/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) on 8/7/2025.

Shares of HY stock opened at $37.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $657.32 million, a P/E ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Hyster-Yale, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.13 and a 1-year high of $69.28.

Hyster-Yale ( NYSE:HY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $956.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.90 million. Hyster-Yale had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 0.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hyster-Yale, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Hyster-Yale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.13%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Hyster-Yale in the fourth quarter worth about $417,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Hyster-Yale by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Hyster-Yale by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Hyster-Yale by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 77,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 36,786 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Hyster-Yale by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HY. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hyster-Yale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Hyster-Yale to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Timothy K. Moore (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Moore (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Moore served as speaker of the House from 2015 to 2025.

Timothy Moore earned his B.A. from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill in 1992 and his J.D. from the Oklahoma City University School of Law in 1995. His professional experience includes working as an attorney.

Hyster-Yale, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

