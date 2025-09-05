Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a $11.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Liberty Global to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $10.60 to $11.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.26.

NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $11.91 on Wednesday. Liberty Global has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.59.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported ($8.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($7.54). Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 22.64% and a negative net margin of 60.38%.The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Global will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 34,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $397,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 8,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,823.65. The trade was a 80.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Miranda Curtis sold 42,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $501,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 129,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,919.85. This trade represents a 24.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,577,091 in the last quarter. 13.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LBTYA. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 10,759 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 119,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 15,913 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,030,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,154,000 after purchasing an additional 191,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 56,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 18,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

