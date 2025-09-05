Rep. Tim Moore Purchases Shares of Hyster-Yale, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Representative Tim Moore (R-North Carolina) recently bought shares of Hyster-Yale, Inc. (NYSE:HY). In a filing disclosed on September 03rd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Hyster-Yale stock on August 12th.

Representative Tim Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) on 8/18/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 8/15/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY) on 8/13/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 8/11/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 8/8/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) on 8/8/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 8/8/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY) on 8/7/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) on 8/7/2025.

Shares of NYSE:HY opened at $37.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.32. The stock has a market cap of $657.32 million, a PE ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.40. Hyster-Yale, Inc. has a one year low of $34.13 and a one year high of $69.28.

Hyster-Yale ( NYSE:HY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.40). Hyster-Yale had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 0.56%.The business had revenue of $956.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that Hyster-Yale, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Hyster-Yale’s dividend payout ratio is 116.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Hyster-Yale by 1.7% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 860,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,235,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Hyster-Yale by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 515,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Hyster-Yale by 8.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 327,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,016,000 after purchasing an additional 24,389 shares during the period. Valueworks LLC increased its position in shares of Hyster-Yale by 10.4% during the first quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 282,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,752,000 after acquiring an additional 26,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hyster-Yale by 4.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,883,000 after acquiring an additional 10,507 shares during the last quarter. 46.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Hyster-Yale to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Hyster-Yale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyster-Yale has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Timothy K. Moore (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Moore (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Moore served as speaker of the House from 2015 to 2025.

Timothy Moore earned his B.A. from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill in 1992 and his J.D. from the Oklahoma City University School of Law in 1995. His professional experience includes working as an attorney.

Hyster-Yale, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

