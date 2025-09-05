Rep. Tim Moore Sells Off Shares of Hyster-Yale, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Representative Tim Moore (R-North Carolina) recently sold shares of Hyster-Yale, Inc. (NYSE:HY). In a filing disclosed on September 03rd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $50,001 and $100,000 in Hyster-Yale stock on August 13th.

Representative Tim Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) on 8/18/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 8/15/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 8/13/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY) on 8/12/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 8/11/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 8/8/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) on 8/8/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 8/8/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY) on 8/7/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) on 8/7/2025.

Hyster-Yale Stock Up 1.8%

Hyster-Yale stock opened at $37.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $657.32 million, a P/E ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Hyster-Yale, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.13 and a 1-year high of $69.28.

Hyster-Yale Announces Dividend

Hyster-Yale ( NYSE:HY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.40). Hyster-Yale had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $956.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hyster-Yale, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Hyster-Yale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Hyster-Yale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Institutional Trading of Hyster-Yale

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Hyster-Yale by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 4,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 47,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. 46.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Moore

Timothy K. Moore (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Moore (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Moore served as speaker of the House from 2015 to 2025.

Timothy Moore earned his B.A. from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill in 1992 and his J.D. from the Oklahoma City University School of Law in 1995. His professional experience includes working as an attorney.

Hyster-Yale Company Profile

Hyster-Yale, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

