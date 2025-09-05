Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Stake Boosted by New England Asset Management Inc.

New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,325 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.7% of New England Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 41,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 17,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Business Bank lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Business Bank now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $178.64 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $181.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%.The firm had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 55.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective (up from $164.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.29.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

