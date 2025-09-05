Sprott Physical Silver Trust $PSLV Stock Holdings Decreased by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,079,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,509,695 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Silver Trust accounts for 1.4% of Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $58,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 34,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 199,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. SMART Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 209,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 50,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PSLV stock opened at $13.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.81. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $13.97.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

