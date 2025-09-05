Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.230-0.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $780.0 million-$790.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $809.8 million. Asana also updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 0.060-0.070 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on Asana from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. FBN Securities raised Asana to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Asana from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.10.

Get Asana alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Asana

Asana Stock Up 3.2%

Asana stock opened at $14.68 on Friday. Asana has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $27.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.45.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). Asana had a negative net margin of 27.50% and a negative return on equity of 83.00%. The firm had revenue of $196.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Asana has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.060-0.070 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.250 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Asana will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 122,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,655,794.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 57,898,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,786,854.72. The trade was a 0.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,375,000 shares of company stock valued at $75,920,894 and have sold 3,033,130 shares valued at $45,552,218. 61.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Asana by 64.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Asana by 5.0% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 48,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Asana by 4.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Asana by 40.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 25,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

(Get Free Report)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.