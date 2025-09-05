Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Has $31.99 Million Stock Holdings in Insulet Corporation $PODD

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,804 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 95,838 shares during the period. Insulet accounts for 0.7% of Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned 0.17% of Insulet worth $31,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 55.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 85.1% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 75.6% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 225.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 2.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PODD. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $312.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.71.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $346.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $306.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.35. Insulet Corporation has a one year low of $211.27 and a one year high of $350.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $649.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.31 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 10.01%.The business’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Insulet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

