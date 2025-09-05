New England Asset Management Inc. Purchases 15,300 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

New England Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 358,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 4.4% of New England Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $27,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 551,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,771,000 after acquiring an additional 19,941 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 25,008 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,931,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 22.4%

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $85.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $87.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.29.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

