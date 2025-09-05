AdvanSix $ASIX Shares Acquired by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.98% of AdvanSix worth $5,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASIX. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in AdvanSix by 149.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $32.00 price target on shares of AdvanSix in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AdvanSix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

AdvanSix Stock Up 1.7%

AdvanSix stock opened at $21.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $565.25 million, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.79. AdvanSix has a twelve month low of $17.97 and a twelve month high of $33.00.

AdvanSix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.54%.

About AdvanSix

(Free Report)

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.