Curi RMB Capital LLC Takes $6.09 Million Position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF $IYK

Curi RMB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 85,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,093,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYK. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 102.0% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 504.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 337.8% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $69.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.74. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $63.18 and a 52 week high of $73.25.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

