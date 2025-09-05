Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Sells 14,730 Shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. $CASH

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,401 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 14,730 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pathward Financial were worth $5,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pathward Financial during the first quarter worth $35,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pathward Financial by 37.0% during the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in Pathward Financial during the first quarter worth $123,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Pathward Financial during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Pathward Financial during the first quarter worth $219,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pathward Financial alerts:

Pathward Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CASH opened at $78.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.79 and a 1 year high of $86.00.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.24. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 22.23%.The firm had revenue of $195.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. Pathward Financial’s payout ratio is presently 2.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Pathward Financial from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pathward Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CASH

About Pathward Financial

(Free Report)

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pathward Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathward Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.