Curi RMB Capital LLC Has $5.15 Million Position in Provident Financial Services, Inc $PFS

Curi RMB Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) by 50.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 300,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $5,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,741 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 8,190 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 89,929 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 35,579 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 1,082.6% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 146,592 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 134,196 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 282,898 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after buying an additional 17,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Provident Financial Services from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Hovde Group boosted their price objective on shares of Provident Financial Services from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Provident Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.70.

Provident Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of PFS stock opened at $20.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.94. Provident Financial Services, Inc has a 12 month low of $14.34 and a 12 month high of $22.24.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $214.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Christopher P. Martin sold 55,668 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $950,252.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 601,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,259,923.50. This trade represents a 8.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Provident Financial Services Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

