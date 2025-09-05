SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.3750.

SSNC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $88.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.23. SS&C Technologies has a twelve month low of $66.83 and a twelve month high of $91.07.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. SS&C Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.820-6.060 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.440-1.500 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 861.7% during the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 95,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,964,000 after buying an additional 85,427 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $509,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,191,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,486,000 after buying an additional 75,807 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 403.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 75,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,337,000 after buying an additional 60,784 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

