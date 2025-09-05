Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras $PBR

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,217,527 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287,837 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras were worth $31,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PBR. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PBR shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.30 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from $15.80 to $14.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.14.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Stock Performance

Shares of PBR opened at $12.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.53. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $15.34. The company has a market capitalization of $79.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.91.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $21.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.78 billion. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 15.99%. Equities research analysts predict that Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be given a $0.0739 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras’s payout ratio is 48.13%.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

