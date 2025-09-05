Marcus Corporation (The) $MCS Shares Sold by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Marcus Corporation (The) (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 443,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,438 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marcus were worth $7,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Marcus by 2,908.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marcus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Marcus by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Marcus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Marcus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MCS shares. Wedbush started coverage on Marcus in a report on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Marcus in a research note on Friday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Marcus Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCS opened at $15.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $479.04 million, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.22. Marcus Corporation has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $23.16.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $206.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.79 million. Marcus had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 1.91%. Research analysts forecast that Marcus Corporation will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marcus Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Marcus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio is 71.11%.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

