Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Receives $27.36 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.3636.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Wednesday, May 28th.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprout Social
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPT. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Sprout Social by 380.7% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,772,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,425,000 after buying an additional 1,403,549 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Sprout Social by 739.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 714,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,932,000 after buying an additional 629,033 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,131,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,694,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Sprout Social by 20,382.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 471,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,850,000 after purchasing an additional 468,787 shares in the last quarter.
Sprout Social Stock Performance
Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $14.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $873.92 million, a PE ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.77. Sprout Social has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $36.30.
Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $111.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.93 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 12.70% and a negative return on equity of 25.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Sprout Social
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.
