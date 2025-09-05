Pentair plc $PNR Shares Sold by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. decreased its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 80.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,166,646 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Pentair worth $24,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in Pentair by 230.8% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Pentair from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Bank of America cut Pentair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $106.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. TD Cowen cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Pentair from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Pentair in a report on Monday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pentair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.36.

Pentair Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $110.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.45. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $74.25 and a 1 year high of $110.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.45.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 14.86%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Pentair has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.160-1.20 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.750-4.85 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pentair

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.