Klondike Silver (CVE:KS) Stock Price Down 33.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Klondike Silver Corp. (CVE:KS – Get Free Report) traded down 33.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 2,853,103 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 822% from the average session volume of 309,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.38 million, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03.
Klondike Silver Corp., a resource exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Slocan Silver camp that covers an area of approximately 114 square kilometers located in south-eastern British Columbia.
