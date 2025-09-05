Insider Selling: Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) CFO Sells 4,630 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CFO Elinor Mertz sold 4,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.42, for a total transaction of $594,584.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 444,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,027,469.40. This represents a 1.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Elinor Mertz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 7th, Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $849,125.00.

Airbnb Stock Up 0.4%

ABNB opened at $125.37 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.88 and a 12 month high of $163.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.74. The stock has a market cap of $77.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABNB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets set a $124.00 target price on shares of Airbnb and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.66.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ABNB

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Articles

