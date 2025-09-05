Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Director Joseph Wender Sells 16,800 Shares

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Wender sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total transaction of $938,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 120,035 shares in the company, valued at $6,706,355.45. This represents a 12.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ IONS opened at $59.35 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.95 and a 1 year high of $62.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of -32.26 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.14.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.90 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 28.25% and a negative return on equity of 45.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IONS. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $43.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Further Reading

