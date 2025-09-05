Sanjit Biswas Sells 30,145 Shares of Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider Sanjit Biswas sold 30,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $1,072,257.65. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 597,902 shares in the company, valued at $21,267,374.14. This trade represents a 4.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Samsara alerts:

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Sanjit Biswas sold 129,855 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $4,592,971.35.

On Wednesday, August 20th, Sanjit Biswas sold 57,177 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $1,862,826.66.

On Tuesday, August 19th, Sanjit Biswas sold 102,823 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $3,438,401.12.

On Wednesday, August 6th, Sanjit Biswas sold 27,602 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $999,192.40.

On Tuesday, August 5th, Sanjit Biswas sold 132,398 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $4,796,779.54.

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 35,842 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $1,384,576.46.

On Tuesday, July 22nd, Sanjit Biswas sold 124,158 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $4,703,105.04.

On Wednesday, July 9th, Sanjit Biswas sold 45,736 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total value of $1,791,936.48.

On Tuesday, July 8th, Sanjit Biswas sold 114,264 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $4,422,016.80.

On Tuesday, June 24th, Sanjit Biswas sold 160,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $6,332,800.00.

Samsara Stock Up 1.3%

NYSE IOT opened at $35.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.12. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.40 and a 52 week high of $61.90. The company has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.50 and a beta of 1.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 9.04%.The firm had revenue of $391.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Samsara has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.470 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.110-0.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IOT shares. Evercore ISI set a $45.00 price objective on Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research downgraded Samsara from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Samsara from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Samsara from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Samsara

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,464,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Samsara by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 358,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,682,000 after buying an additional 34,805 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Samsara by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Samsara by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 788,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,454,000 after buying an additional 171,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

About Samsara

(Get Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.