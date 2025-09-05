Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Director Joseph Wender Sells 11,200 Shares of Stock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Wender sold 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $673,568.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 108,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,545,336.90. This trade represents a 9.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of IONS stock opened at $59.35 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.95 and a 1-year high of $62.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.26 and a beta of 0.28.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.90 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.29% and a negative net margin of 28.25%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $43.00 price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3,786.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 28,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 28,247 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $3,523,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

