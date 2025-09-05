National Wealth Management Group LLC Has $815,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

National Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. National Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $544,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 109,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,481,000 after acquiring an additional 25,106 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 58,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Alley Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 71,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 285,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,822,000 after buying an additional 7,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of IJR stock opened at $118.76 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $128.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.47 and a 200-day moving average of $107.67.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

