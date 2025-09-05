National Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 116 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF $IWY

National Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. National Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWY. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 11,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 381.8% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $261.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $254.23 and its 200 day moving average is $232.73. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $180.65 and a 12 month high of $262.90.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

