NatWest Group plc Acquires Shares of 31,748 Visa Inc. $V

NatWest Group plc acquired a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,748 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $11,126,000. Visa accounts for about 3.3% of NatWest Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $408.00 target price (up previously from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 11,636 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $4,363,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,904,875. This trade represents a 30.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total value of $697,328.54. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,102,438.50. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,293 shares of company stock worth $8,114,295. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $350.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $348.63 and its 200 day moving average is $347.36. The stock has a market cap of $641.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $268.23 and a 12-month high of $375.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%.Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.05%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

