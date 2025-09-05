National Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $284,000 in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF $FLQL

National Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,545,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,651,000 after acquiring an additional 19,661 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 956,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,995,000 after purchasing an additional 70,203 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 930,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,518,000 after purchasing an additional 63,104 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 475,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,862,000 after purchasing an additional 27,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 325,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,374,000 after purchasing an additional 54,844 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF stock opened at $66.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.32. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.95. Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a one year low of $48.65 and a one year high of $64.48.

About Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

