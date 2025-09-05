National Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires Shares of 3,348 Post Holdings, Inc. $POST

National Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of POST. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Post by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,045,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,646,000 after purchasing an additional 364,006 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Post in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,528,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Post by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,418,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,448,000 after purchasing an additional 277,786 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Post by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 915,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,526,000 after purchasing an additional 191,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Post by 10,001.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 176,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,594,000 after purchasing an additional 175,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POST stock opened at $108.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.13. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.05 and a 52 week high of $125.84.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.36. Post had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Post announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, August 29th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Post news, Director William P. Stiritz acquired 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $109.53 per share, for a total transaction of $3,943,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,334,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,776,076.51. This trade represents a 0.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

POST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Post from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Post from $133.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Post from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Post from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Post presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.20.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

