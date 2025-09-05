National Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 706 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF $UCON

National Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. National Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 403,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,974,000 after acquiring an additional 49,321 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 810,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,065,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,644,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,819,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,528,000 after acquiring an additional 618,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UCON opened at $25.06 on Friday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $25.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.78.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

