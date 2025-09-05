Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Receives $120.80 Average PT from Analysts

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.9091.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Nuvalent in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Nuvalent in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Nuvalent in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Nuvalent from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Tuesday, June 24th.

NUVL opened at $79.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.21. Nuvalent has a 12-month low of $55.53 and a 12-month high of $113.51.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.88) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nuvalent will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Alexandra Balcom sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $1,250,970.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 61,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,253,563.40. The trade was a 19.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Richard Porter sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $2,036,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,784,256.04. This represents a 9.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,945 shares of company stock valued at $9,439,908. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Nuvalent by 588.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Nuvalent in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Nuvalent in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Nuvalent by 705.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Persistent Asset Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Nuvalent in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

