Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Receives $50.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GBCI. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Glacier Bancorp

Institutional Trading of Glacier Bancorp

In other news, insider Lee Kenneth Groom sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $35,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,252.32. The trade was a 6.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 218.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. eCIO Inc. purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $49.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 0.82. Glacier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $36.76 and a 52-week high of $60.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.94.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 14.99%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 8th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 68.75%.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

