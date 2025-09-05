Zacks Research Increases Earnings Estimates for State Street

State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of State Street in a report released on Thursday, September 4th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $9.53 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.52. The consensus estimate for State Street’s current full-year earnings is $9.68 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for State Street’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.59 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $10.32 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $11.64 EPS.

Get State Street alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on STT. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on State Street from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on State Street from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on State Street from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on State Street from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.82.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of State Street stock opened at $114.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.88 and its 200-day moving average is $98.44. State Street has a one year low of $72.81 and a one year high of $116.37.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.17. State Street had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 12.59%.The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 990 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.29, for a total transaction of $108,197.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 41,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,517,174.28. The trade was a 2.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On State Street

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eastern Bank increased its position in State Street by 6,967.4% during the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,989,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $267,646,000 after buying an additional 2,947,153 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the second quarter valued at about $256,367,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at about $93,016,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in State Street by 9.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,184,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $732,775,000 after acquiring an additional 674,120 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in State Street by 39.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,009,190 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $213,657,000 after acquiring an additional 564,202 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About State Street

(Get Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.