Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Raised to Strong-Buy at Stifel Canada

Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Dundee Precious Metals’ FY2028 earnings at $2.81 EPS.
Separately, National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.
Dundee Precious Metals Stock Performance
Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.07% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.36 million. Equities analysts forecast that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Dundee Precious Metals Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 104.0%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 11.43%.
About Dundee Precious Metals
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.
