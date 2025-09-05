Mizuho Begins Coverage on MasTec (NYSE:MTZ)

Stock analysts at Mizuho started coverage on shares of MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.79% from the stock’s previous close.

MTZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on MasTec in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Friday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $220.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $209.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.22.

MasTec stock opened at $182.52 on Thursday. MasTec has a 12 month low of $96.01 and a 12 month high of $194.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.72.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 2.04%.During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. MasTec’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. MasTec has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.280-2.280 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.230-6.440 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MasTec will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $1,806,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 101,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,312,750.81. This trade represents a 8.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 194,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,993,575. This represents a 4.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of MasTec by 71.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 30,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 12,567 shares during the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MasTec by 62.6% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the second quarter valued at about $1,717,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of MasTec by 1,544.7% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

