Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Insider Stephen Edward Hull Sells 12,497 Shares

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Edward Hull sold 12,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $2,226,215.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,817 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,040.38. This represents a 32.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stephen Edward Hull also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 8th, Stephen Edward Hull sold 7,526 shares of Leidos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $1,327,511.14.

Leidos Price Performance

NYSE LDOS opened at $178.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.71. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.62 and a 1 year high of $202.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 8.22%.The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. Leidos has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.150-11.450 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leidos

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 6,418 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 263.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 9,938 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 437,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,026,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 2,940.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on LDOS. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up previously from $186.00) on shares of Leidos in a report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $178.00 target price on shares of Leidos and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.31.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

