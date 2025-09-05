Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $60.70 and last traded at $59.79, with a volume of 89121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.37.

Main Sector Rotation ETF Stock Up 0.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Main Sector Rotation ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Advantage Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 39,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF by 31.8% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 8,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Main Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 414,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter.

About Main Sector Rotation ETF

The Main Sector Rotation ETF (SECT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that uses fundamental analysis to pursue a sector rotation strategy. The fund aims to outperform the S&P 500 while limiting losses during periods of decline, and may hold equities of any market cap or geographic exposure.

