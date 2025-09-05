Curi RMB Capital LLC Sells 8,737 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Curi RMB Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,737 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% in the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $289.70 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $223.65 and a 12-month high of $291.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $285.46 and a 200 day moving average of $270.13.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

