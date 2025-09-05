Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

LFUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.50.

Littelfuse Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $259.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $245.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Littelfuse has a 12-month low of $142.10 and a 12-month high of $271.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.08, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.44.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.50. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 5.30%.The firm had revenue of $613.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Littelfuse has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.850 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Littelfuse will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Insider Transactions at Littelfuse

In other news, Director T J. Chung sold 2,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.11, for a total value of $576,635.73. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,730 shares in the company, valued at $4,609,640.30. This trade represents a 11.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ryan K. Stafford sold 10,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.34, for a total value of $2,667,236.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 30,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,030,194.18. This trade represents a 24.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,759 shares of company stock worth $6,697,362 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Littelfuse

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LFUS. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 228.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

