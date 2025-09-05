Curi RMB Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 9,562 ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Curi RMB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 9,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,336,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its position in shares of ASML by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 15.2% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Price Performance

ASML stock opened at $753.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $296.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.43. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1 year low of $578.51 and a 1 year high of $873.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $749.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $726.10.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.94 by ($1.39). ASML had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 26.95%.The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $1.856 per share. This represents a $7.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 26.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ASML. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ASML from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. New Street Research upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $923.80.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

