Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Has $4.71 Million Stock Holdings in City Holding Company $CHCO

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC cut its position in City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,050 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in City were worth $4,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHCO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of City during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of City during the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of City by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of City by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,203,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of City by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CHCO shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of City from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of City from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group lifted their price target on shares of City from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.25.

City Trading Up 1.3%

NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $130.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.01. City Holding Company has a 1 year low of $102.22 and a 1 year high of $137.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $78.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.10 million. City had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 31.35%. As a group, analysts expect that City Holding Company will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at City

In other City news, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.12, for a total transaction of $131,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,830 shares in the company, valued at $239,949.60. This represents a 35.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total value of $327,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,269.22. This represents a 26.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 305 shares of company stock worth $38,750. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

City Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

