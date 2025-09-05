Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT Shares Sold by Curi RMB Capital LLC

Curi RMB Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $11,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $586,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,276,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.7%

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $697.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $686.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $615.12. The company has a market cap of $99.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $451.00 and a 52 week high of $710.88.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.