Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Buys 2,255 Shares of Mercantile Bank Corporation $MBWM

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Mercantile Bank worth $4,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MBWM. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 190,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,475,000 after buying an additional 10,491 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 45,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 21,533 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period. 58.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MBWM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mercantile Bank from $47.50 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Mercantile Bank from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

MBWM opened at $49.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.25. The company has a market capitalization of $798.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.95. Mercantile Bank Corporation has a 52 week low of $37.76 and a 52 week high of $52.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $60.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.02 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 22.11%. Analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank Corporation will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.37%.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

