Curi RMB Capital LLC Increases Stake in Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR $SHEL

Curi RMB Capital LLC lifted its stake in Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 1,837.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,949 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,777 shares during the quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $10,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shell by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Shell by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shell by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in Shell by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its holdings in Shell by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 356 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, July 11th. Santander downgraded shares of Shell to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Shell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Shell from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.71.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $72.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.46. Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $58.54 and a 12 month high of $74.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.29. Shell had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $66.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.31 billion. Analysts expect that Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.716 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.41%.

Shell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.