Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Sells 6,078 Shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. $CBNK

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,078 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Bancorp were worth $4,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 48.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 21.3% during the first quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 125,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 21,948 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp during the first quarter worth $2,816,000. Gator Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 155.6% during the first quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 88,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 54,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 75.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 149,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 64,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital Bancorp

In other news, Director Randall James Levitt sold 37,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total value of $1,283,307.06. Following the sale, the director owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,200. This represents a 38.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 31.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBNK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Capital Bancorp from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Hovde Group upped their price target on shares of Capital Bancorp from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Capital Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Capital Bancorp Price Performance

Capital Bancorp stock opened at $34.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $577.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.72 and its 200 day moving average is $31.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $36.40.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $60.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.29 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Capital Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Capital Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 17.98%.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

