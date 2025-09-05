Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN Stake Raised by Curi RMB Capital LLC

Curi RMB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 646,343 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,362 shares during the quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $9,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 516.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Cowen started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.74.

In related news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 13,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $216,323.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 337,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,335,109.41. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $17.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.74. The stock has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 45.93%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

