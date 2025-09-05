Curi RMB Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Curi RMB Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,315 shares during the quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $146.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.88. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $179.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.46.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on PEP. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.60.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

