Curi RMB Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Wintrust Financial Corporation $WTFC

Curi RMB Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 77.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,312 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 32,048 shares during the quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $8,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 43.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 349,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,359,000 after purchasing an additional 105,754 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter worth about $297,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 24.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 87.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 25,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 11,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Trading Up 2.2%

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $139.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.79 and a 200 day moving average of $120.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.87. Wintrust Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $89.10 and a 12-month high of $142.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $670.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.43 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.06%.During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Corporation will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 18.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Edward J. Wehmer bought 3,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.35 per share, with a total value of $103,265.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 3,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,265.65. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David A. Dykstra sold 14,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $1,965,321.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 182,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,965,818.24. This trade represents a 7.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on WTFC. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $162.00 price objective (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $141.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.31.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

