Naman Capital Ltda Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF $EZU

Naman Capital Ltda bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 451,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,059,000. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF accounts for 9.4% of Naman Capital Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EZU. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 276.3% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 88.9% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Up 24.7%

EZU opened at $59.49 on Friday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52-week low of $46.02 and a 52-week high of $61.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.95. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

