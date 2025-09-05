Comparing SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) and Flughafen Wien (OTCMKTS:VIAAY)

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) and Flughafen Wien (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for SkyWest and Flughafen Wien, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SkyWest 0 0 4 0 3.00 Flughafen Wien 0 0 0 0 0.00

SkyWest presently has a consensus target price of $126.75, suggesting a potential upside of 5.19%. Given SkyWest’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SkyWest is more favorable than Flughafen Wien.

Volatility and Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

SkyWest has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flughafen Wien has a beta of -0.04, meaning that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

81.3% of SkyWest shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of SkyWest shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SkyWest and Flughafen Wien’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SkyWest 10.62% 16.69% 5.75% Flughafen Wien 20.50% 13.52% 9.41%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SkyWest and Flughafen Wien”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SkyWest $3.53 billion 1.38 $322.96 million $9.83 12.26 Flughafen Wien $1.14 billion 3.38 $234.01 million $0.72 15.95

SkyWest has higher revenue and earnings than Flughafen Wien. SkyWest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Flughafen Wien, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SkyWest beats Flughafen Wien on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc. is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines. ExpressJet Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and American Airlines. Based in St. George, Utah, SkyWest employs nearly 17,000 employees.

About Flughafen Wien

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other. It manages the Vienna airport. The company's Airport segment operates and maintains aircraft movement areas and terminals, as well as equipment and facilities for passenger and baggage handling, as well as security controls for passengers. This segment also offers various services to support airport operations, deals with emergencies and disruptions, and ensures security. Its Handling & Security services segment provides various services for the handling of aircraft and passengers on scheduled and charter flights, as well as for the handling of general aviation aircraft and passengers. This segment also operates the general aviation center; and provides security controls for passengers and hand luggage. The company's Retail & Properties segment offers services that support airport operations, including shopping, food and beverages, VIP, lounges, and parking, as well as develops and markets properties. This segment offers services to passengers, users of parking facilities, hotel guests, conference participants, employees at the site, and meeters and greeters. Its Malta segment operates Malta airport; and provides aviation and parking services, as well as rents retail and office space. The Other segment offers technical and repair, energy supply and waste disposal, telecommunication and information technology, electromechanical and building, construction management, and consulting services, as well as construction and maintenance services for infrastructure facilities. The company is headquartered in Schwechat, Austria.

