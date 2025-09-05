Head-To-Head Review: Griffon (NYSE:GFF) vs. Reitar Logtech (NASDAQ:RITR)

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) and Reitar Logtech (NASDAQ:RITR – Get Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Griffon and Reitar Logtech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Griffon alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Griffon 0 0 3 2 3.40 Reitar Logtech 0 0 0 0 0.00

Griffon presently has a consensus target price of $98.20, indicating a potential upside of 23.34%. Given Griffon’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Griffon is more favorable than Reitar Logtech.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Griffon $2.62 billion 1.41 $209.90 million $1.34 59.42 Reitar Logtech $48.61 million 6.05 $1.01 million N/A N/A

This table compares Griffon and Reitar Logtech”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Griffon has higher revenue and earnings than Reitar Logtech.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.2% of Griffon shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Griffon shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Griffon and Reitar Logtech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Griffon 2.78% 144.21% 11.56% Reitar Logtech N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Griffon beats Reitar Logtech on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Griffon

(Get Free Report)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications. The segment also sells related products, such as garage door openers. The Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled engineered tools, including spades, hoes, cultivators, weeders, post hole diggers, scrapers, edgers and forks; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow tools comprising pushers, roof rakes, sled sleigh shovels, scoops, and ice scrapers; and pruning products, such as pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools. The segment also offers striking tools, including axes, picks, mattocks, mauls, wood splitters, sledgehammers, pry bars, and repair handles; traditional and gardening hand tools comprising hammers, screwdrivers, pliers, adjustable wrenches, handsaws, tape measures, levels, clamps, trowels, cultivators, weeders, and other hand tools; indoor and outdoor planters and lawn accessories; and garden hoses and hose reels. In addition, the segment provides home organization products, including wire and wood shelving, containers, storage cabinets, and other closet and home organization accessories; residential, industrial, and commercial fans; and cleaning products, such as brooms, brushes, squeegees, and other cleaning products. The company was formerly known as Instrument Systems Corporation and changed its name to Griffon Corporation in June 1992. Griffon Corporation was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Reitar Logtech

(Get Free Report)

Reitar Logtech Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides construction management and engineering design services. It operates in two segments, Asset Management and Professional Consultancy Services; and Construction Management and Engineering Design Services. The company provides construction management and engineering design services for cold storage facilities, automated warehouses, renovated offices, and tailor-made electrical systems. It also offers asset management services for construction projects, including refrigerated storages and warehouses; and professional consultancy services for construction projects, such as renovation works, interior designs and modification works of commercial units, and residential or commercial redevelopment works. The company serves logistics property investors comprising investment funds and property owners; and logistics operators and direct users. Reitar Logtech Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is based in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.